Scholz says Germany wants to curb ‘irregular migration’

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz says that Germany will have to do a better job at clamping down on “irregular migration” and deporting those who don’t legally reside in the country. But Scholz said Thursday that Germany would continue to provide protection for Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war. More than 1 million Ukrainians have found shelter in Germany since Russia invaded their country more than a year ago. In addition more than 200,000 people from countries like Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey have applied for asylum in 2022. Local communities have for months said they’re struggling to house the many newcomers to Germany and have been calling on the federal government to help them with accommodation, schooling and financial support for all.

