Senior Iranian official visits UAE on heels of Saudi deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A senior Iranian official has visited the United Arab Emirates just days after Tehran agreed to restore diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia in a Chinese-brokered deal. The head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said his visit was a “meaningful beginning for the two countries to enter a new stage of political, economic and security relations.” He was accompanied by the head of Iran’s central bank and other senior officials, and held talks on Thursday with the UAE’s national security adviser. Last week’s Saudi-Iranian agreement raised hopes of a broader rapprochement with Arab Gulf states, which have long viewed Iran with suspicion because of its support for powerful armed groups across the region.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.