Taiwan chip pioneer warns US plans will boost costs

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The founder of the processor chip industry’s biggest manufacturer is warning that U.S. government efforts to move production from Asia to the United States will as much as double their cost. Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. said that would slow the spread of their use in phones, cars and other products. Chang said he supports U.S. efforts to slow China’s development of chip technology on security grounds. But he said he can’t understand why Washington wants to move so much manufacturing from efficient Asian sites to the United States. The Biden administration is promising billions of dollars to support construction of chip foundries and reduce reliance on Asian suppliers, which Washington see as a security weakness.

