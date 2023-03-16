US Secretary of State Blinken visits Niger on Africa tour

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is seeking to strengthen ties with Niger as Russian influence is on the rise in other countries in Africa’s Sahel region. Blinken on Thursday became the first American secretary of state to visit the West African nation. Niger has increasingly become a key partner for Western governments at a time when neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso are seeing growing Russian influence. Last year, France relocated its remaining troops on Malian soil to Niger amid deteriorating relations with the Malian coup leader-turned-president. On Thursday, Blinken announced $150 million in direct assistance to some countries in the Sahel.

By DALATOU MAMANE and KRISTA LARSON Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.