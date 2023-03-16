When does travel brand loyalty make sense?
By SAM KEMMIS of NerdWallet
Sticking with one airline, hotel or car rental brand and avoiding others is the basic premise of brand loyalty. The benefits are clear: more points toward future award travel and elite status benefits. Yet, brand loyalty means eschewing other options, which could cost less or be more convenient. High-level elite perks can make a huge difference for frequent business travelers, but lower-level perks might not be worth the effort for semi-frequent leisure travelers. Plus, brand loyalty could mean missing out the adventurous side of travel, such as unique local accommodations.