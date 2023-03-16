Women’s World Cup prize money increases 300% to $150M

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — The Women’s World Cup is getting 300% increase in prize money for this year’s tournament. The $150 million fund for the first 32-team tournament is a huge boost from the 24-team edition in 2019 and 10 times what it was in 2015. FIFA president Gianni Infantino says some of that prize money must be dedicated to paying players. Infantino also again expressed his anger with broadcasters for offering too little for TV rights. He says FIFA will not sell broadcast rights for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand at the prices currently being offered. He says “women deserve much, much more than that.”

