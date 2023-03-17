Bob Odenkirk returns to comedy roots with AMC’s ‘Lucky Hank’
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
After playing the con-artist attorney Saul Goodman for six seasons on “Better Call Saul,” Bob Odenkirk is returning to his comedic roots with the series “Lucky Hank.” Premiering Sunday on AMC, the series is about a college professor named Hank Deveroux who uses humor and sarcasm to express himself while in a mid-life crisis. Odenkirk says it’s fun to play a character who “is making jokes.” He got his start in comedy and even was a writer on “Saturday Night Live.” Odenkirk stars opposite Mireille Enos of “The Killing,” who also gets a rare opportunity to make jokes and smile in the show.