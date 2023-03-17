Colorado proposal would cut public records costs for media

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are considering legislation that would reduce barriers for news media to access public records. That includes lower fees and shorter waiting periods compared to members of the public. But the draft bill kicked off controversy on Twitter, with some concerned that the bill’s carveout for the media was unfair. Others were unsettled by the idea of politicians defining who is a journalist. Most states do not discern between the general public and media organizations. Broadly, the Colorado bill has been hailed by those in media as a step in the right direction.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

