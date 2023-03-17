Family seeks jailer punishments after beaten inmate’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The parents of a Black man who was having a psychotic episode and died in custody last fall after Memphis jailers beat him during a confrontation are seeking answers and punishments against the jail staff. At a news conference Friday in Memphis, 33-year-old Gershun Freeman’s mother said her son had “a lot of dreams, a lot of admiration” and cared for people. Kimberly Freeman said she wants justice and wants to know who the jailers are. Prosecutors released video earlier this month of Freeman at the Shelby County Jail in Memphis. The sheriff has said Freeman had psychosis and died of a heart attack while being restrained, citing the medical examiner’s report.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.