Mexican migrant killed in California capsize left daughter

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Yecenia Lazcano Soriano left behind a 4-year-old daughter in her home town of Tehuacan, Mexico, when she set out almost in secret to reach the United States. The last message she sent to relatives was a heart emoji. Days later, the small boat carrying her and seven other migrants capsized in rough surf off a beach in San Diego, California. The 22-year-old’s body was recovered shortly afterward the accident last week. A single mother, Lazcano Soriano’s story was almost a microcosm of the desperation that drives many migrants to the United States. At age 15 she went to live with the father of her child, but he was abducted and disappeared, like over 100,000 other Mexicans.

By GISELA SALOMON and FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ Associated Press

