Mexican president: lack of hugs caused US fentanyl crisis

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has said that U.S. families are to blame for the fentanyl overdose crisis because they don’t hug their kids enough. The comment by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador caps a week of provocative statements from him about the crisis caused by the synthetic opioid. Fentanyl has been blamed for about 70,000 deaths per year in the United States. López Obrador said family values have broken down in the United States, because parents don’t let their children live at home long enough. He has also denied that Mexico produces fentanyl. On Friday, the Mexican president said the problem was caused by “a lack of hugs, of embraces.”

