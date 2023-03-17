Michigan police urge public to help solve murders of 3 men

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police are appealing to the public to share information and help solve the fatal shootings of three men back in January. Police say the killings were not random and had nothing to do with music. Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker were planning to spend time at a Detroit club called Lounge 31. At least two were supposed to rap there, but the Jan. 21 event was canceled. Police say the slayings were the result of gang violence. Kelly, Givens and Wicker were formerly in prison, and two of them were on parole. Their bodies were found on Feb. 2 in a vacant building in Highland Park.

