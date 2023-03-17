New Mexico passes bill to safeguard abortion providers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators are racing against a deadline to advance proposals to safeguard abortion access, deliver tax relief and limit access to guns. In the final hours of the 60-day legislative session, Republicans in the legislative minority on Friday raised objections during debate on a bill in the House that aims to protect abortion providers and patients from out-of-state interference, prosecution or extradition attempts. The House passed the bill 38-30, with Republicans and some Democrats in opposition. The vote sends the bill to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who supports it. Lujan Grisham says it’s important to broaden abortion rights in light of litigation that challenges the nationwide availability of abortion medication.

