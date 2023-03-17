US envoy ‘optimistic’ about upcoming Serbia-Kosovo summit

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A United States envoy has urged Serbia and Kosovo to implement a European Union-facilitated agreement on normalizing their relations, calling it the best option to preserve peace and security in the region. Gabriel Escobar visited Pristina Friday ahead of a summit meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Ohrid, North Macedonia. The meeting will focus on how to implement the tentative agreement that calls for the two countries to maintain good neighborly relations, recognize each other’s official documents and national symbols, and would see Belgrade allow Pristina to seek membership in the EU and U.N.. Serbia’s leaders have vowed never to recognize Kosovo.

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

