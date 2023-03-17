Veto of Kansas bill on trans athletes sets up override fight

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas bill banning transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports has been vetoed for the third year in a row. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s third veto sets up a hotly contested fight in the Republican-controlled Legislature to override her. Kelly said in her veto message Friday that the bill would harm students’ mental health and hinder the state’s efforts to recruit businesses. Supporters argue a ban would protect fair competition and opportunities for women and girls. The House and Senate votes on this year’s bill suggest that supporters could have just enough votes to garner the two-thirds majorities in both chambers necessary to override a veto.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.