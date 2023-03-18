California military base locked down after vehicle runs gate

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — A California military base has been put in lockdown after a vehicle went through the facility’s main gate without stopping. Naval Base Coronado spokesperson Kevin Dixon says the driver was taken into custody by base guards after the “gate runner” drove Friday night through the entrance of Naval Air Station North Island. KNSD-TV reports several patrol cars surrounded the entrance in Coronado around 10:30 p.m. Dixon says multiple gates at the air station near San Diego were closed while security personnel checked the facility. Naval Air Station North Island is one of eight U.S. military installations that make up Naval Base Coronado.

