Serbia and Kosovo in high-stakes EU-mediated talks

OHRID, North Macedonia (AP) — Western officials are hoping for progress this weekend in EU-mediated talks between Serbian and Kosovo leaders. These represent another attempt to defuse decades of tensions between the Balkan neighbors and wartime foes. Serbia’s president and Kosovo’s prime minister are meeting on Saturday at North Macedonia’s lakeside resort of Ohrid. They tentatively agreed last month to the wording of an 11-point EU plan to normalize relations following their 1998-1999 war and Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008. Solving the longstanding dispute has become more important as war rages in Ukraine and fears mount that Russia could try to stir instability in the volatile Balkan region where it holds historic influence.

