HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Police say a student has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing three people at a high school in Canada’s Atlantic coast city of Halifax. The three victims were taken to hospital for treatment, and the extent of their injuries remains unclear. Halifax Regional Police say the suspect is a student at the school.

