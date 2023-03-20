Biden signs measure nullifying DC criminal code revisions
By ASHRAF KHALIL
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law legislation officially nullifying the recent overhaul of the District of Columbia criminal code. But the signature merely marks the end of a raucous first chapter in what promises to be an extended fight between Congress and local lawmakers. The saga has left D.C. lawmakers bitterly nursing their political bruises, harboring fresh resentments against national Democrats, and bracing to play defense against an activist Republican-controlled House for at least the next two years. Even before the bill was sent to Biden last week, House Republicans were promising a season of direct congressional intervention in local D.C. affairs.