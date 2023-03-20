Gun used in kidnapping of Americans in Mexico came from US

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Federal court documents say the a man who admitted to purchasing firearms that he knew would be going from the U.S. to a Mexican drug cartel was arrested in Texas after the discovery that one of the weapons was linked to the deadly kidnapping of four Americans in the border city of Matamoros. Roberto Lugardo Moreno made an initial appearance at a federal court in Brownsville on Monday and was appointed a public defender, who did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment. Matamoros is located just across the border from Brownsville. According to a federal complaint filed Saturday, Moreno has been charged with conspiring to illegally export a firearm.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.