Pakistani police arrest scores more Imran Khan supporters

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have arrested scores more supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for attacking officers over the weekend outside an Islamabad court. The ousted premier was there to face graft charges. The violence was the latest amid legal cases facing Khan, now opposition leader, since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April. Monday’s arrests bring the total number of Khan’s followers detained in Islamabad to 198 since Saturday, when 59 were arrested in the Pakistani capital. Khan’s followers threw fire bombs and hurled rocks at the officers as riot police wielded batons and fired tear gas. Meanwhile, a rocket hit a vehicle carrying Khan supporters in the country’s northwest, killing 10 people.

