Pay transparency is spreading. Here’s what you need to know

NEW YORK (AP) — More employers are posting salary bands for job postings, even in states where it’s not mandated by law. The number of U.S. job postings advertising salary information more than doubled between February 2020 and February 2023, from 18.4% to 43.7%. That’s according to a new report from jobs site Indeed. Following new legislation in New York City, California, Washington, Colorado, and elsewhere, employers across the country have begun adopting more transparency, to stay competitive with companies in states that do require it. Advocates say it benefits women and people of color, who statistically fare less well in hiring negotiations.

