Police: Arrest made in theft of funeral van containing body

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with the theft last January of a funeral home van containing a body. Officials said Monday that the 23-year-old man faces charges of abuse of a corpse and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. The van was stolen from outside a Rockport, Illinois, funeral home on Jan. 21, and found abandoned behind a vacant Chicago home on Jan. 23 with the body inside. The man was arrested Sunday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Authorities had charged him in late January but said he was at large. The body of the 47-year-old man that had been in the van was returned to Rockford.

