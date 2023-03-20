Ukraine hints it hit Russian missiles in occupied Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military is reporting what appears to be a brazen attack on Russian cruise missiles being carried by train in the occupied and illegally annexed Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula. The claim could not be independently verified. The vague statement by Ukraine’s military intelligence agency says Kalibr cruise missiles were destroyed by an explosion late Monday as the weapons were being transported by rail, destined for submarine launch. The report doesn’t explicitly say Ukraine was responsible or what weapon was used. But the agency implies the Kyiv government was responsible by saying the explosion destroying the missiles continues “the process of Russia’s demilitarization and prepares the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea for de-occupation.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.