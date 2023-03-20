Will the Credit Suisse bank takeover calm financial fears?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Globally connected Credit Suisse has been taken over by rival UBS at the urging of Swiss authorities to avoid a collapse that could have sent shock waves through the global economy. But it’s not over yet. UBS shares have dropped on fears that it has simply taken on Credit Suisse’s problems, while fears remain that other banks have misjudged the risk to their finances from rising interest rates, as Silicon Valley did. Analysts say banks are generally in better shape than in 2008, when the failure of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers set off the global financial crisis. But they warn that unexpected problems could arise.

