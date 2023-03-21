Missouri Senate endorses transgender health restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to legislation that would temporarily prohibit gender-affirming treatments for minors and restrict their participation in sports. The Republican-led Senate gave initial approval Tuesday to a pair of bills after an all-night session. The votes came after they included several provisions described as compromises with Democrats, who remained opposed to the bills. One provision would cause the restrictions to automatically expire after four years. Another would allow certain gender-affirming treatments to continue for youths who already have begun them — applying the ban only to those who have not yet started them.

