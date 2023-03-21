Polish leaders meet wife of jailed Nobel laureate Bialiatski

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish leaders have held meetings with the wife of imprisoned Belarusian human rights campaigner and Nobel peace laureate Ales Bialiatski. The aim of their meetings is to stress Warsaw’s continued support for Belarus’ democratic opposition and political prisoners. Bialiatski is one of Belarus’ top human rights advocates and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. He was sentenced earlier this month to 10 years in prison, the latest move in a years-long crackdown on dissent that has engulfed the ex-Soviet nation since 2020. The Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tuesday that Poland was doing all it could to help Bialiatski, considering him a hero.

