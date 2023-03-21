With crowded jails, North Macedonia adopts pandemic amnesty

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s parliament has adopted a legislative amendment to pardon people facing imprisonment for violating COVID-19 safety rules. Lawmakers voted 76-1 in favor of the amnesty, which will affect more than 200 people currently facing trial as well as more than 90 people reportedly serving prison sentences. North Macedonia had one of the highest fatality rates in the world from the coronavirus, in part due to late access to vaccines. The amnesty was proposed following recommendations from prison and prosecution authorities to reduce crowding in prisons.

