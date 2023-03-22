$300M NJ statehouse renovation wraps up as governor moves in

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s statehouse building, part of which dates to the 1700s and was once called a fire trap, is once again open after years of renovation and nearly $300 million in taxpayer money. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his administration began moving back into the building last week. Work remains to be done on the building’s façade, and it’s unclear when the public will once again have access to the building. Former Gov. Chris Christie announced the project in late 2016, saying renovations were needed because the building was unsafe. Christie called it a “fire trap” at the time.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.