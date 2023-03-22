Andrew Tate to remain in Romanian detention for 30 more days

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — An official says a Romanian court has ruled for the fourth time to extend by 30 days the preventative arrest of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer who is held on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan, and two Romanian women. None of the four has yet been formally indicted. Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, said that a judge agreed on Wednesday to a request by prosecutors to keep all four detained while investigations continue.

