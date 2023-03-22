Getting safe water a struggle for many of Venezuela’s poor

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Water has long been a luxury in the sprawling low-income neighborhoods that surround Venezuela’s capital. The problem preceded the government of the late President Hugo Chavez. But under the watch of his successor, Nicolas Maduro, the shortages in Caracas have intensified and expanded to other parts of the nation. Compounding the problem is the decreasing value of people’s wages after years of runaway inflation that has driven consumer prices ever higher amid Venezuela’s economic and political crisis. Those who must buy water through formal or informal private vendors pay exorbitant fees in relation to wages or just cannot afford it.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.