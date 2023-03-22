Hezbollah chief refuses comment on infiltration into Israel

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group has refused to comment directly on last week’s killing of a man suspected of crossing into Israel from Lebanon. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Wednesday that the silence of the Iran-backed group is part of a psychological war. Nasrallah refused to say whether his group had anything to do with the attacker who was carrying explosives and was killed south of the border with Lebanon. Last week, the Israeli army said that soldiers killed an armed man suspected of entering the country from Lebanon and blowing up a car, raising the risk of renewed tensions with Hezbollah.

