India police hunt Sikh leader, arrest separatist supporters
By SHEIKH SAALIQ and KRUTIKA PATHI
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police are searching for a Sikh separatist leader who has revived calls for an independent homeland, stirring fears of violence in northwestern Punjab state. Police accuse Amritpal Singh and his aides of creating discord in the state, which is still haunted by the memories of a 1980s armed insurgency for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan. The separatist movement prompted a controversial military operation by the Indian government that killed thousands, according to official estimates. Singh’s speeches have become increasingly popular among supporters of the Khalistan movement, which is banned in India and seen as national security threat. The search for Singh began Saturday and he has been on the run since.