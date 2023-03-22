Michigan GOP slammed for comparing gun reform to Holocaust

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party’s social media posts are being called “hateful” and “ignorant” for comparing gun reform to the Holocaust. The posts on Wednesday inaccurately claim that an 11-bill gun safety package proposed in the Democratic-led state Legislature would disarm all citizens. It includes a photo showing wedding rings removed by Germans from Holocaust victims. Democrats and some Republicans swiftly condemned the posts and called for them to be taken down. The Anti-Defamation League tweeted that “using the Holocaust as a way to score cheap political points in the debate over gun control is unacceptable and trivializes the memory of millions murdered by the Nazis.”

