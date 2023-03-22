Police: 2 faculty members shot at Denver high school

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say two faculty members were shot at a Denver high school Wednesday morning and the suspect remained at large. The Denver Police Department said in a social media post that officers responded to the shooting at East High School at about 10 a.m. Two adult victims were located and taken to hospitals. Police said the suspect was no longer believed to be on scene. It was unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the school. Earlier this month students from the school skipped class and and marched to Colorado’s state Capitol to demand stricter gun laws, following the death of a fellow student who was shot while sitting in a car near school.

