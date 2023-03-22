Prince William visits Poland to support ally helping Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prince William has traveled to Poland for a surprise visit that underscores Britain’s support for a nation on the front line of efforts to help Ukraine fight off Russia’s invasion. The heir to the throne met on Wednesday with British and Polish troops in Rzeszow, a city of 200,000 people in southeastern Poland that has become a hub for shipments of military and humanitarian aid bound for Ukraine. William also plans to tour a Warsaw center that houses about 300 recent arrivals from Ukraine. On Thursday, he will meet with President Andrzej Duda and to talk with young Ukrainians who are working and studying in Poland.

