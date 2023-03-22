Spain’s Vox party fails in government no-confidence motion

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s parliament has dismissed an attempt by the far-right Vox party to topple the governing leftist coalition by voting overwhelmingly. Lawmakers on Wednesday voted against a no-confidence motion brought against Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government. The motion earned the support of 53 votes. The government received the backing of 201 votes. The 91 members of the conservative Popular Party abstained. Vox proposed 89-year-old economist Ramón Tamames as an independent candidate promising to call an immediate election if he had been chosen to replace Sánchez. Sánchez got the big parliamentary win before local elections in May and a national election in December.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.