Stylist Law Roach working on his health post-retirement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Celebrity stylist Law Roach helped reinvent Zendaya and turned Celine Dion into a fashion icon. Last week, he shocked the fashion world when he announced his retirement from dressing the rich and famous. On Tuesday, Roach told The Associated Press in Los Angeles that he plans to work on his health after 13 years as a Hollywood stylist. He said he’s had nothing but support from the industry after his surprise announcement. Roach has dressed Kerry Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Dion and many other top celebrities. He helped transition Zendaya from Disney kid to grownup A-lister and the two enjoy a close bond.

