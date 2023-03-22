UN chief urges ‘game-changing’ commitments on clean water

UNITED NATION (AP) — The United Nations chief is urging the first world conference on water in more than 45 years to address the “21st century emergency” that is wasting the world’s most important resource and has left billions of people without clean water and basic sanitation. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Wednesday’s high-level opening session that water is “humanity’s lifeblood” and a human right – but the world is draining it “through vampiric overconsumption and unsustainable use and evaporating it through global heating.” Guterres called for “game-changing commitments” toward U.N. goals on water including ensuring that all people have access to drinking water and sanitation by 2030.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.