UN: Many African children at risk from lack of clean water

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — In Nigeria’s teeming city of Lagos, children in the Makoko area swim and play in filthy water surrounded by garbage. In Ivory Coast’s largest city, Abidjan, thousands of families must fetch water from streams for their daily needs. In Mozambique and Malawi the recent destruction and flooding caused by Cyclone Freddy have displaced more than 500,000 people and the lack of clean water has seen a dramatic rise in cholera cases. March 22 is the United Nation’s World Water Day, marked annually since 1993 to raise awareness about the pressing need for billions of people around the world to have access to clean water and sanitation.

