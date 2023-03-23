Anger at Macron mounts as French unions hold new protests

PARIS (AP) — French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations since President Emmanuel Macron forced a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote. The move has inflamed public anger. Strikes are upending travel, and blockades are expected at ports, refineries and garbage dumps. Violence has intensified in recent days at scattered protests against the pension reform and Macron’s leadership. Macron said Wednesday that the bill to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 must be implemented by the end of the year. Critics described him as “self-satisfied,” “out of touch” and “offensive.”

