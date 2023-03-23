Cost of India quitting coal is $900 billion, think tank says

BENGALURU, India (AP) — India will require $900 billion over the next 30 years to move away from coal mines and thermal plants, a New Delhi based think tank said in a report Thursday. One of the biggest global challenges in moving away from dirty fuels is compensating people whose earnings will be lost by the shift to clean energy. While just energy transition deals have been announced by developed countries with emerging economies such as South Africa, Indonesia and Vietnam, the scale of financing required is still falling short. It is still not clear if India will be open to a similar just energy transition deal.

