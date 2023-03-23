Many millions die without clean water or sanitation, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A lack of drinking water and healthy sanitation infrastructure around the world is dire and getting worse, United Nations experts warned in a report issued Thursday. The report finds that many millions of the world’s 7.78 billion people don’t have enough clean water or sanitation infrastructure to help keep them healthy by taking waste away from their homes. The lack of access to basic water-related services kills more people globally than floods, droughts and other disasters even in the age of global warming.

