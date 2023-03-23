N Korea says it simulated nuke attacks with drone, missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says its cruise missile launches this week were part of nuclear attack simulations that included a detonation from a purported underwater drone. With multiple types of weapons tests so far this year, North Korea is aiming to diversify its delivery systems and display a dual ability to conduct nuclear strikes on South Korea and the U.S. mainland. Leader Kim Jong Un vowed to make his rivals “plunge into despair” as they intensified their own military drills. The United States and South Korea on Thursday concluded 11-day joint exercises that included their biggest field training in years. The United States reportedly plans to send an aircraft carrier soon for more drills with the South.

