Slovakia delivers first 4 Soviet-era MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s Defense Ministry says the first four of 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets that Slovakia decided to give Ukraine have been safely handed over to the Ukrainian air force. The ministry says the warplanes were flown from Slovakia to Ukraine by Ukrainian pilots with help from the Slovak air force, Ukrainian personnel and others. It said Thursday the remaining MiG-29s will be handed over to the Ukrainian side in the coming weeks. No details will be available until they’re safely in Ukraine.

