Trump grand jury turns to other matters, done for the week
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump over hush money payments turned to other matters on Thursday and is not scheduled to meet on Friday, delaying until next week at the earliest a vote on whether to indict the former president. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter. The grand jury does not ordinarily meet on Fridays. It did not convene at all on Wednesday, and on Thursday it considered matters other than the Trump probe. It was not clear whether prosecutors planned to question more witnesses before the grand jury next week or when a vote might be taken about whether or not to indict Trump.