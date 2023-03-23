Uganda LGBTQ leader says gay bill threatens homelessness

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A prominent leader of Uganda’s LGBTQ community says he is worried about becoming “homeless,” describing anguished calls by others like him who are concerned for their safety after the passing of a tough new anti-gay law. Frank Mugisha, head of the banned LGBTQ support group Sexual Minorities Uganda, told AP that he is worried about being evicted from where he rents. Internationally there is growing pressure as the United Nations, the United States and others are urging President Yoweri Museveni to block the bill passed by lawmakers on Tuesday. The bill prescribes death and life imprisonment for some homosexual acts.

