17-year-old charged in kidnapping ending in Houston shooting

A 17-year-old has been charged with kidnapping two migrants whose rescue from a Houston hotel by FBI agents ended in gunfire that killed another suspect. Court records show Josiah Jackson was charged Friday with two counts of aggravated kidnapping in the abduction of a man and woman and the attempt to ransom them. The case filings do no list an attorney for Jackson, who is being held in a county jail ahead of a bond hearing. Officials have said little about what happened before FBI agents rescued two migrants following the shooting early Thursday morning in north Houston.

