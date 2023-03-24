California ends some water limits after storms ease drought
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
DUNNIGAN, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ended some of the state water restrictions. Newsom made the announcement Friday after a series of powerful storms replenished the state’s reservoirs. California has been in a severe drought for the past three years. Newsom said he will stop asking people to voluntarily cut their water use by 15%. And he eased rules requiring local water agencies to impose some restrictions on customers. State officials said they would more than double the amount of drinking water cities would get this year. That’s compared to a previous allocation that was announced lats month.