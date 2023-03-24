Hundreds evacuated as Spain’s fire season starts early

MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of people have been evacuated as a major forest fire rages in Spain’s eastern Castellón region, marking an early start to the nation’s fire season amid bone dry conditions. The president of the Valencia region that incorporates Castellon, told reporters the fire had engulfed around 1,000 hectares of land and was “very early in the spring, very voracious from the beginning.” Emergency services in the region said 600 people in eight towns had been evacuated, including a home for older people. As of Friday morning, four helicopters and more than 600 firefighters and soldiers were tackling the fire.

